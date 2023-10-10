Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ramona woman arrested on suspicion of setting her own home on fire

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 12:48:16-04

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A Ramona woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly burned down her own home, authorities reported.

The blaze in the 200 block of Haley Street erupted about 6 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames and both of the people who lived in it outside, uninjured, said Detective Dan Wilson of the sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested one of the residents, Susanne Buixasa, 57, on suspicion of arson.

Officials disclosed no suspected motive for the alleged crime.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate