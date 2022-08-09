Ramona shooting death ruled homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The gunshot death last week of a 59-year-old man in Ramona has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday found the victim suffering from a gunshot to the head at a home in the 1800 block of La Brea Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the gravely wounded Ramona resident to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later. His name has been withheld at the request of his family, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

No suspects in the case have been publicly identified, and it remains unclear what prompted the deadly gunfire.

"The circumstances and motivations in this case are still under investigation," Steffen said Monday morning.