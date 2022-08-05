Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of La Brea Street at around 7 p.m. in response to a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a 59-year-old man “on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper torso near the side yard of the home,” officials said.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but sheriff’s officials said medical staff determined “the victim is not likely to survive.”

Sheriff’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the shooting; no other information, including a motive and details on a suspected shooter, was available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.