Ramona man seriously injured after golf cart collides with truck

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A 75-year-old Ramona man suffered major injuries Tuesday after the golf cart he was driving collided with a truck, the California Highway Patrol said.

At 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, the man was heading west in a 2006 Club Car Golf Cart in the eastbound lane of San Vincente Road, as the driver of a Toyota Tundra truck was traveling east on the same road, the CHP said.

"For reasons still under investigation, the golf cart and the Toyota collided head-on," according to the agency. "The impact of the crash caused the driver of the golf cart to be ejected onto the roadway."

First responders took the injured Ramona man to Palomar Hospital. The Toyota driver, a 30-year-old El Cajon man, was uninjured. CHP officials said neither alcohol nor drugs were considered factors in the crash.

