Ramona man recounts experiencing Hurricane Milton in Florida

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — David Legge, a Ramona resident, experienced his first hurricane this week.

“It was really scary. We had winds, wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. We had apparently nine inches of rain that fell in one hour,” Legge said.

That’s what it was like being in the middle of Hurricane Milton.

Legge, who lives in Ramona, flew out last Saturday to Dunedin, Florida, which is right on the Gulf Coast.

“The day after I got here, we saw what looked like a pretty small hurricane at the time,” Legge said.

He was there to celebrate his wedding anniversary and his mother-in-law’s birthday.

“The couple of days leading up to it were as bad because we were seeing all of the TV coverage. And we were seeing this thing getting bigger and bigger and more and more powerful,” Legge said. “It was out there as a Category 5, and, you know, we’re a mile and a half from the coast, so we were thinking we could be in trouble here.”

Thankfully, the wind and rain didn’t bring any trouble or damage to his mother-in-law’s home.

People in the surrounding areas, though, weren’t as lucky.

“I posted some video of places within half a mile of here that are all flooded out and in a really bad way,” Legge said. “Just a block and a half from here, a tree came down on top of a house. There’s an apartment complex very close to here that’s completely flooded.”

When it comes to grappling with the feeling of being lucky while others are left with nothing, Legge said it’s tough, as many are left picking up the pieces after a second hurricane in two weeks.

“There’s a little bit of guilt because we were just lucky,” Legge said. “Our heart goes out to them. My mother-in-law was in a shelter during the storm, and we met people as she was leaving who lost their homes, lost all their possessions.”

