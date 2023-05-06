Rallies for, against high-density housing face off in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday, community members in University City once again gathered in protest of potential high-density housing developments coming to the neighborhood.

Since passing in 2021, Senate Bill 10 has been a point of debate between people who have lived in San Diego's traditionally quiet neighborhoods and those who believe the city needs many more options for dwelling.

“It’s just such a shame that they’re trying to change this," said Nancy Beck, a realtor who lives in University City and enjoys the current environment there.

"I feel like Kent Lee, our city council person, is not representing what the members of this community want," said Beck.

10News reached out to City Councilmember Kent Lee's office on Saturday and is waiting for a response.

This round of protests spread in several other neighborhoods throughout the city, including Mission Hills and Hillcrest.

In Hillcrest, both sides faced one another on opposite sides of the street.

“Increasing the housing in the City of San Diego would definitely help folks like myself who are looking to rent or you know, live in the places that they work," said one man who is in favor of SB 10.

San Diego's City Council is expected to decide whether to opt-in to SB 10 in the upcoming months.