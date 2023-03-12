Multiple rallies in University City area over proposed housing units

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple rallies took place over proposed housing units coming to the University City neighborhood in San Diego Saturday.

A group of more that 100 people gathered across four street corners in the neighborhood, holding signs outlining their disapproval of the idea.

"This is a community that is so strong and really feels passionately about where they live," said one protestor, as they stood in the rain while drivers honked as they passed.

Meanwhile, another rally took place hosted by those in favor of more than 30,000 new housing units coming to the area.

"Building high density housing near transit is the best way for us to meet all of our housing and our climate action plan," said Nicole Lillie, the Housing Projects Director for Our Time To Act United (OTTA).

HONKS AGAINST HOUSING 📢🏡: 100s are taking over street corners in University City in protest of proposed housing developments. They say high rises would “destroy” the area, in part because there isn’t enough infrastructure to keep up with the amount of people@10News pic.twitter.com/rS91XBMg2u — Natalie Chuck KGTV (@NatalieChuck) March 11, 2023

However, many who have lived in University City for the entirety of their lives says the area is not equipped to handle the influx of people and traffic that the project would bring.

"The schools are already at capacity so where are we going to put so many kids, you know? There is no infrastructure. They aren't planning any," said one father protesting the proposal.

According to a November 2022 presentation by the University Community Plan Update, the new development would bring 33,000 new housing units and and 80,000 new jobs.

Many of the protestors say they understand the need for development, but would prefer new units not be "high density" and consist of more affordable housing.

"We're not saying don't develop here, we're saying have everyone come together," said another protester, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1995.

A final draft of the project is expected to be available later in the year.