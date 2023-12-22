Rainfall, runoff spur general rain advisory for San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality Friday issued a general rain advisory for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall.

Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness, a statement from the county read.

Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.

The Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines remained closed due to increased Tijuana River flow into recreational waters, officials said. Beachgoers were advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness.

The ocean water will remain off-limits until sampling and field observations confirm the areas are safe for water contact.

Additionally, San Diego River Outlet, Dog Beach, La Jolla Cove, Avenida De La Playa, Campland, De Anza Cove, Mission Point Park and the La Jolla Children's Pool all remain under an advisory because bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

