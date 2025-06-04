Rainbow therapy dog brings joy to patients at Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A uniquely colorful therapy dog is bringing smiles and comfort to patients at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego.

Zoe, a rainbow-colored therapy dog, and her owner, Angela Schoonover, visit the hospital twice a month, bringing moments of joy to children battling serious illnesses.

"For me, getting to bring joy and getting to bring peace and love and happiness with Zoe, it's not about their diagnosis or what they're going through," Schoonover says. "It's about the joy that Zoey brings and then that break from reality."

For 10-year-old Zoey Magallanes, who is back at Rady for her second battle with leukemia, visits from Zoe provide a welcome break from the monotony of hospital life.

"It's nice, very comforting. Just have a little friend. Well not little. She's not small," Zoey said.

Zoey had just completed treatment on April 8, 2024, when routine labs two weeks later showed abnormal results, bringing her back to the hospital.

"On April 8 of 2024, she rang the bell," said Zoey's mother, Nancy. "Unfortunately, two weeks after we had routine labs, which showed abnormal results. And here we are today,"

Hospital days can be repetitive for young patients like Zoey.

"Eating, relaxing. Watching shows," is how Zoey describes her typical day. "Sometimes," it gets boring, she admits.

But when Zoe the therapy dog arrives with her vibrant rainbow coat and friendly demeanor, the hospital hallways come alive with excitement.

Schoonover spends about 15 hours dyeing Zoe's fur in colorful patterns, breaking the process up over several days to ensure the dog's comfort. She uses only safe, non-toxic dyes on Zoe.

"It's priceless. It's one of the most rewarding things I've ever gotten to do," Schoonover said.

The motivation behind Schoonover's volunteer work stems from personal loss. Her mother died of cancer more than a decade ago.

"It's hard to watch somebody you love struggling. No matter what you do you can't take that pain away," Schoonover said. "I feel like this is how I can stay connected to her and do something I know she would be proud of."

As Zoe walks through the hospital, she attracts attention from everyone – patients, nurses, and parents all stop to pet her or take photos.

"I really believe that Zoe was meant to do this," Schoonover said.

For Zoey's mother, the impact is clear. "These last three weeks, I haven't seen a smile on her face. Today, I see good smiles on her," she said.

When not volunteering at the hospital, Schoonover runs a professional dog grooming business in Carlsbad.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.