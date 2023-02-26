Rain rolls into San Diego Metro area on Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The rain made its impact on the San Diego metro area on Saturday.

“We knew it was coming so we planned for the rain,” Allyson Kanno, who was visiting from Santa Barbara, said.

In flood prone areas like Mission Valley, the City of San Diego preemptively closed roads ahead of the rain at river crossings.

“We noticed this when we saw this road closed sign that it was permanently here so, it must happen quite often,” Kanno said.

Some folks from out of town were anticipating more of the heavy rain to stick around a little bit longer.

“Overnight it was pretty bad. But it seemed to be, you know, bad earlier this morning and then kind of around 11:30 or so it cleared up a little bit,” Amy Christenson, who was also visiting From Santa Barbara, said.

People were snaking their way through the streets of Mission Valley searching for detours around the road closures.

“Just like any other rain day, I just kind of take it easy you know,” Spencer Gadson, a Uber Eats driver, said.

Gadson made the best of the rain to make some extra cash.

“I actually like driving right now. It’s busy and nobody wants to go out,” Gadson said. “They don’t want to go out so I say 'I’ll go get it. Get that money!'”

Eventually, the sun began to peak out amid the off and on rain. Some people along the Pacific Highway were seeing the direct impacts of flooding.

“It’s ice cold! It’s like 4-feet deep, and I was just trying to help the tenants out,” Mike Gafa, a business owner, said.

Gafa told ABC 10News some of the other nearby stores got hit as the flood water rose.

“Oh it’s a disaster. The whole streets flooded out. We own all of the buildings on this one street for about a block and a half. All of the tenants are about 8-inches deep full of water. So you’ve got businesses that are, I don’t know, it might be a half of dollars or more to fix that mess,” Gafa said.

Saturday's weather also got lifeguards into action to rescue some people who were trapped in their car as flooding hit Pacific Highway.