Rain rips through San Diego from North County to South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents from various areas of the county were affected by the rain on Monday, which led to flooding and rescues.

“Never seen anything like this in San Diego,” Mountain View resident Robert Ulloa said.

A woman in National City told ABC 10News she saw cars getting stuck in the water from the storm. San Diego Fire and Rescue said rescues were happening in different parts of the South Bay.

"Everyone's navigating everything different than they normally would,” Riley Bowman said.

Traffic also stopped, with the crew wading waist-deep to clear debris to drain I-15.

“You always hear about this big storm coming, and it’s never nothing right,” Ulloa said. “It was a sight to see.”

But the rain didn’t stop a Mission Beach couple from seeing each other.

“[I] wanted to take Jasmine on a little lunch date, and the only way to get here was the paddle board. So we decided to paddle along the alleys and through the streets of South Mission,” Daniel Hack said.

Some saw the storm stretching from Coronado to North County, where they had to travel to work.

"When I made it over the Bridge, I thought I was in the clear, and it was just a mess. At one point, I was trying to merge onto the 805 South, and it was just flooded, and all of the cars are going up on the side, and then all of the mud was falling. But I'm glad. I hope everyone stays safe; it's so crazy out there,” Alvarez said.