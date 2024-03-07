Rain accelerates landslide above Mission Hills home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With the overnight rains, an active landslide headed to toward a Mission Hills house was back on the move, pushing rocks and concrete.

New additions in the backyard of Rex Huffman's home of nearly four decades: a boulder, some rocks and a large pipe, along with some new damage on his deck. They are reminders of a looming threat.

“It’s like an ongoing train wreck. This is coming down,” said Huffman.

A month ago, the back yard of a home on Titus street began sliding down, a patio hanging precariously.

Huffman's deck was red tagged by city inspectors, while a lower room in his house, along with the house above, were yellow tagged. Access to them remain limited.

“I'm not an emotional guy, but this is emotional,” said Huffman.

Every time it rains, the debris moves.

“It’s slid down about two to four feet in the last couple of weeks,” said Huffman.

A large metal railing has nearly reached Huffman's yard. A concrete slab has punched through his shed.

“We are just looking out of our window constantly, and hearing buckling and other noises,” said Huffman.

Since the mudslide is on private property, the homeowners will shoulder any costs. Huffman says his insurance won't be covering any of it, but he has received texts from his neighbor.

“He says his attorney is working on some sort of resolution,” said Huffman.

Huffman believes that means his neighbor is coming up with a plan to reinforce the yard and halt the slide, but Huffman hasn’t been given a timeline.

Meanwhile, Huffman, watches, waits and worries.

“It's a a daily gut check … We don't see a happy ending here,” said Huffman.

