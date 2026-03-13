Raid on smoke shops in Oceanside nabs suspected illicit drugs

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A multi-agency crackdown on alleged unlawful drug sales at smoke shops in Oceanside Thursday netted a seizure of more than 100 pounds of merchandise suspected of containing illicit intoxicants.

During the operation, investigators seized numerous products believed to contain controlled substances -- including kratom, psilocybin and THC -- being sold illegally at four businesses, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers also identified four suspects expected to face state fines and other penalties due to the alleged violations, department spokesperson Gina Avalos said.

In addition to Oceanside police, the sweeps were carried out by personnel with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

"Vaping devices threaten our public safety," DEA, Special Agent in Charge James Nunnallee said. "Oftentimes, youth don't know what is hiding in these devices."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.