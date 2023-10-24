Rady Shell promenade closure doesn't deter fans outside from enjoying Ed Sheeran benefit concert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hours before a private benefit concert to raise money for cancer research, Ed Sheeran fans claimed their spot outside the Rady Shell Friday afternoon.

Ed Sheeran was performing for Curebound's, Concerts for Cures, a private, sold-out event. The crowd outside without tickets showed up early, hoping to catch a glimpse.

For the concert Friday, the Port of San Diego approved the closure of the Shell's promenade out of safety concerns that Sheeran would draw large crowds and create safety hazards.

Since the Shell's opening, people without tickets are able to enjoy the shows from the surrounding areas, where you can see and hear the performers pretty much anywhere. Port commissioners even passed an ordinance that bans standing or stopping, or setting up things like coolers and chairs in the surrounding walkways and on the rocks.

Despite the ordinance and the promenade's closure Friday, people brought their beach chairs, coolers, and snacks, standing in the pathways that go around and through the property.

Harbor Police did patrol the area during the event, but ABC 10News didn’t see anyone getting a citation.