Rady family commits $75M to Scripps Health for Memorial Hospital North Tower

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ernest and Evelyn Rady have committed $75 million to Scripps Health for Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla's North Tower, hospital officials announced Tuesday.

As a result, Scripps will name the eight-floor inpatient building after the philanthropists.

"Supporting the delivery of health care in the San Diego community has always been a priority for our family," Ernest Rady said. "The physicians, nurses and employees at Scripps have a long history of providing medical services that are recognized among the best in the nation. We are proud to help extend that legacy of cutting-edge care for decades to come."

Through the Rady Foundation, the couple have supported a range of organizations and endeavors around San Diego County.

"All of us at Scripps are grateful to Ernest and Evelyn Rady for their immense generosity and commitment to our community," Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder said. "Their gift continues the spirit of philanthropy established by Ellen Browning Scripps more than 100 years ago when she founded Scripps Memorial Hospital and Scripps Metabolic Clinic."

The tower opened 10 months ago and has mother-baby services, operating rooms and private patient rooms.

"The support that we receive from the community enables Scripps to deliver world-class care to every patient who comes to us," said John Engle, Scripps corporate vice president and chief development officer. "It is essential that our hospitals grow with our communities, and generous donations like this one from the Radys will ensure that continues for decades to come."

Rady Tower is the latest addition to Scripps La Jolla and is part of a 25-year master plan, unveiled in 2010, intended to transform the campus "into the region's premier medical center," according to a statement from the hospital. Earlier additions included the neighboring Prebys Cardiovascular Institute tower, the Scripps Clinic John R. Anderson V Medical Pavilion, a centralized energy plant and a five-floor parking structure.

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