Rady Children's Ice Rink returns to Liberty Station, helping raise funds for cancer program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With the holiday season here, the annual Rady Children’s Ice Rink returns for its ninth year at Liberty Station.

While spreading the holiday cheer, proceeds from the rink will help support the Thriving After Cancer Program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s.

Since the hospital began organizing the rink 29 years ago, it has raised more than $2 million for the program, which provides education and resources to more than 500 cancer survivors each year.

Opening day takes place on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 10 p.m. Although weather conditions won't be ideal on the 20th, and the rink will stay open throughout the holiday season. Its final day is slated for Jan. 4.