Qualcomm announces agreement with Apple for smartphone chip supply

Posted at 3:44 PM, Sep 11, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego-based Qualcomm Technologies Monday reached an agreement with Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems for smartphone launches in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Snapdragon is a system on a chip semiconductor product which typically includes a graphics processing unit, a global positioning system and a cellular modem integrated into a single package.

There are more than 23 products under the Snapdragon line, which is where the stadium where San Diego State University football team plays its home games gets its name.

"Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good," a statement from the company reads.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhones on Tuesday, which will use Qualcomm modems.

