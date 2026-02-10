Pursuit, police activity leads to shutdown of I-15 lanes in Miramar area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A vehicle with a trailer that was reported stolen was pursued by police before coming to a stop on Interstate 15 in Miramar, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes in the area after the driver refused to come out.

San Diego police said they received a call at around 8:30 a.m. regarding a woman trying to steal a trailer at a location in the city. According to police, the woman drove off with the trailer attached to her SUV.

Responding officers located the SUV and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver declined to pull over, prompting a pursuit.

On northbound I-15, police said the “trailer and suspect vehicle became disabled” near Pomerado Road.

Officers asked the driver to exit the vehicle, but she rejected their orders.

At around 9:20 a.m., the driver — with a part of the trailer still attached to the SUV — took a nearby exit and then proceeded north on the southbound I-15 lanes.

A short time later, the SUV crashed into at least two other vehicles on southbound I-15 near the exit to Mira Mesa Boulevard. The driver got out of the SUV and then tried to enter other vehicles that were stopped on the freeway.

Officers deployed a stun gun and took her into custody.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.