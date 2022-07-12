'Pure evil': Mission Beach man brutally assaulted outside home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Mission Beach woman is making a public plea for tips after her fiance was brutally assaulted feet from his home.

Just feet from the Mission Beach Boardwalk at Lido Ct and Strand Way, Addison Seale was in her apartment on the afternoon of July 3, packing for a flight she was taking with her fiance Tim.

Tim was already packed so he decided to hang out with his buddies in the alley, playing around with a volleyball.

Around that same time, surveillance video shows a group of teens nearby, most of them wearing backpacks. Seale said one of Tim’s friends jokingly asked aloud if there was alcohol in the bags, as a police vehicle drove past.

“They didn't take that lightly at all, so they turned around, started walking back, and started confronting Tim and his buddies,” said Seale.

Seale says words were exchanged between Tim's group and the five teens, between 16 and 19 years old, but things settled down quickly.

Tim was the last of his group to leave the area.

“Right when he walked away, he was punched right in the face, blindsided. He doesn't remember anything,” said Seale.

The teens took off. The punch that landed was a vicious one, as seen in a CT scan.

“His nose was completely shifted off of his normal location,” said Seale.

Under his left eye, doctors say his facial bones fractured like an eggshell. A permanent plate had to be inserted, while reconstructive surgery was done on his Tim's nose.

The assault also left Tim with a concussion, along with a long road to recovery.

“It was just pure evil. In any situation, I don’t think that there should be any reason to punch somebody in the face, unwarranted. It was malicious, intentional,” said Seale.

Since the assault, Seale has been going door to door, looking and finding clues like the surveillance video.

“I know we can serve justice. I know we can find him,” said Seale. “If he's not caught, he will be doing this again to another person. Next time, who knows what will happen.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

