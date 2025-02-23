Pups of all kinds gather at Fido Fest in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Frenchies, golden retrievers, pups of all kinds gathered at Fido Fest in Santee earlier Saturday.

Happy pooches with their humans at Town Center Community Park East in Santee.

"It’s just great for the dogs to interact with other dogs," said Michael Barton. He's here with his nephew, Reese McDuffee, and their dogs, Rudy and Lola.

They're enjoying this event because it's all about man's best friend.

"Oh this is my bud," said Barton. "I get home from work, and he comes all happy, and happy to see me and you don’t want to hang out alone."

There were lots of resources in Santee, including booths with dog food, new leases and even water stations on the hot Saturday.

Janet Willibey is with Lionel's Legacy Senior Dog Rescue. The organization specializes in dogs who are older. They work with hundreds every year.

She said Fido Fest is great for owners, which in turn, is great for the canines.

"It’s a community thing, so everybody helps everybody, and the more access you have to, something to help you with your dog, the better it is for your dog," said Willibey.

And that's why Barton and McDuffee are here, too.

They want to support their pets' unconditional loyalty.

"Can’t adopt these bad boys but you know, you can go to the pet shelter and pick one up, and find your love. You know man, they’re great," said Barton. "And they love you no matter what."

Santee is expected to finish a new animal care shelter, serving both east and south counties.