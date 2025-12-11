Chula Vista Police: Missing 79-year-old man found safe in San Ysidro

UPDATE (11:59 a.m.): Chula Vista Police stated Remigio M. Suguitan was found safe in the San Ysidro area and is being reunited with his family.

No other details were released.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who was reported missing in Chula Vista on Wednesday.

Chula Vista Police said 79-year-old Remigio M. Suguitan was last seen Dec. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. walking eastbound in the 400 block of East J Street, near Halecrest Elementary School.

According to police, Suguitan lives with family members in the area of Vista Way and I Street.

Suguitan is Asian, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build.

Police said Suguitan has no teeth and walks with a limp.

A helicopter has hovered over the community to make announcements regarding his disappearance and officers are continuing to search the neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on Suguitan’s whereabouts is urged to contact Chula Vista Police at 619-691-5151.