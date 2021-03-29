Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Public to weigh in on placement of sexually violent predator

items.[0].videoTitle
The public will be able to weigh in on the proposed placement of a sexually violent predator in East County.
court gavel
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 21:44:45-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The public will be able to weigh in on the proposed placement of a sexually violent predator in East County.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the hearing will take place on April 20 at 9 a.m. regarding the placement of Douglas Badger.

Badger was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to the 1970s for preying on young male hitchhikers and abducting them at gunpoint.

The California Department of State Hospitals has recommended the placement of Bader at 10957 Hills Drive in unincorporated El Cajon.

Due to COVID-19, the hearing will be held on a zoom call. Anyone can join the Zoom cal by clicking here.

Residents can also email their comments to … or by calling 858-495-3691. Comments can also be mailed to the SVP Release/SAFE Task Force at 9425 Chesapeake Drive San Diego, CA, 92123.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP