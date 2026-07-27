Public comment period on Cleveland National Forest fee increases extended

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The Cleveland National Forest Monday extended the comment period on proposed increased recreation fees throughout the forest until Sept. 30.

The fee changes, some of which would more than double if approved, "will help the forest meet the increasing popularity of forest recreation and support maintenance projects to enhance visitor experiences," according to a statement from CNF.

Proposals include popular sites such as the Boulder Oaks Equestrian Campground, which would increase single-site fees by $10 and double sites by $20, and the Three Sisters Falls and Cedar Creek Falls hikes, which would go from no permit required to a $4 daily fee.

Others would see more dramatic increases, such as the Ataxam Ma'mta'ash Campground, proposed to increase from a $12 single-site fee to a $30 one, or the El Cariso and Fry Creek campgrounds doubling from $15 to $30.

The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act passed in 2004 allows the U.S. Forest Service to retain at least 80% of money collected at recreation sites for local maintenance, operations and improvements.

"Revenue collected through recreation fees would help the forest improve infrastructure at recreation sites and fund additional recreation staff during the season of operation," the statement from the forest leadership read. "Recreation fees help provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financially sustainable recreation program for future generations."

Comments can be mailed to:

Cleveland National Forest, Attention: Mary Ann Davila Rodriguez, 10845 Rancho Bernardo Road, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92127 or by emailing sm.fs.r5_fee_prop_cleveland@usda.gov. Comments can also be provided online.

Oral comments must be provided in person at the Cleveland National Forest to Mary Ann Davila Rodriguez during normal business hours or by calling 858-674-2977.

Once the public input period ends at the end of business on Sept. 30, all proposed fee changes will be reviewed by an advisory committee. The committee will then submit recommendations to the Regional Forester for a final decision.

More information can be found at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/5884dc4220904384a6fbdb7c3b32973c.

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