Public access blocked at unsafe Sunset Cliffs bluff area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A permanent barricade was being installed Monday on a small section of the bluffs on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard due to continuing coastal erosion.

City crews were working to install the barrier, replacing a temporary one to prevent people from accessing the cliffs. Cracks that developed in rocks along the cliff face at the water line and away from the road have recently worsened, presenting a potential risk to people standing on the bluff or on the sand below, authorities said.

``High surf expected this week presents the potential for further damage and erosion to the cliffs,'' according to a statement from the city.

Sunset Cliffs between Adair and Osprey streets is a popular photo spot. People previously climbed down the rocks to access the water.

But while the area was used as an access point, it was never officially designated as such under the terms of the Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Master Plan, according to the city.

Developed in 2005, the master plan is a guide for shaping and preserving the future of the oceanfront park.

Construction of the permanent cliff barrier is expected to be completed within the next week. Meanwhile, the area is blocked off with caution tape and signs warning visitors to avoid the bluffs.

Sea-level rise and coastal erosion are both issues the city is looking to address with its Coastal Resilience Master Plan. A draft of the plan is currently available for public review, and the city is asking residents for input on coastal resilience projects, including at Sunset Cliffs.

You can see the master plan for yourself here.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.