Protesters gather near Camp Pendleton opposing potential military deployment to LA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Demonstrators lined the sidewalk a block away from Camp Pendleton, holding signs and waving flags to send a message to the troops inside. The protest comes as tensions rise over the possibility that marines could be sent to Los Angeles to respond to ongoing anti-ICE protests.

Air Force veteran Patrick Saunders helped organize the protest, saying their goal was to be peaceful and make their voices heard.

"We want them to see the citizens that they could potentially be ordered to march against. Um, they're everyday people just like the families that they come from, and we don't think that it's right that they would be put into a situation that they're forced to, uh, potentially cause harm to us," Saunders said.

The demonstration follows the Trump administration's strategy to deal with the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. President Trump has already deployed the National Guard, and Defense Secretary Hegseth has indicated Camp Pendleton Marines could be next.

Navy veteran Shawn Van Diver expressed concerns about the potential deployment of military personnel to American streets. He says for many military members it's about shifting their mindset, which is not always easy.

"This is quite extraordinary and unorthodox to deploy the military in our streets," Van Diver said.

Van Diver believes members of the military could be preparing for a potential deployment to American streets.

"They're cleaning their equipment, making sure they have everything they need for a regular deployment, but the type of training they're doing, the type of preparation they're doing is to deploy to a war zone to take lives in our name. And that just shouldn't be happening on American soil unless a foreign invader is attacking us," Van Diver said.

When I reached out to Camp Pendleton for comment, they referred me to Hegseth's previous statement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.