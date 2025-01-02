Protecting Your Money: An ABC 10News Special Report

ABC 10News wants to ensure you're safeguarding your money as the new year begins, keeping your finances secure. 10News anchor Melissa Mecija leads the charge on our coverage of consumer issues.

Watch part of our special, Protecting Your Money, in the video player at the top of the page.

In part two of ABC 10News' Protecting Your Money special, anchor Melissa Mecija explores how a woman's SUN Bucks funds vanished before she could use her card and a text scheme targeting drivers. Here's part two:

ABC 10News Special: Protecting Your Money, Part 2

Part three of the Protecting Your Money ABC 10News special highlights stories about puppy scams, unregulated cabs and the touching resolution to the SUN Bucks story from part two.

ABC 10News Special: Protecting Your Money, Part 3

Have a consumer-related story pitch for Melissa? You can reach out to her via email here.