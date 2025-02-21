Proposed bill would weaken California's so-called 'sanctuary state' law

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As immigration policies shift around the country and here at home, Republican state Sen. Brian Jones wants California to weaken its so-called “sanctuary state” measures that limit local law enforcement cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At the San Diego County Administrative Building Friday morning, Jones introduced Senate Bill 554 -- also called the Safety Before Criminal Sanctuary Act. The bill aims to make it easier for ICE to deport undocumented migrants convicted of certain violent crimes.

Jones’s bill would overhaul California’s “sanctuary state” law passed in 2017, which limits how much local law enforcement works with ICE around the state.

Right now, local law enforcement is only allowed to share information about undocumented migrants in their custody if they’re convicted of a list of one of 800 specific crimes.

That means if someone is convicted of a crime that is not on that list, then police largely cannot ask about their immigration status or turn them over to ICE without a warrant.

Under Jones’ proposal, it would be mandatory for local law enforcement to comply with ICE’s efforts to deport undocumented immigrants convicted of certain violent crimes, and local governments wouldn’t be able to put further limits on how ICE works with local agencies.

This comes following San Diego County’s vote to ban county law enforcement from cooperating with ICE or assisting the agency without a warrant signed by state or federal officials, regardless of the crime they committed.

Opponents say any measures that make it easier for ICE to deport migrants could have a chilling effect on local immigrant communities and hurt the economy.

Shortly before Jones’s press conference Friday, about two dozen demonstrators rallied against the bill. The chants continued through the press conference, prompting sheriff’s deputies to form a buffer zone to keep protesters away.

While some in the community disagree with SB 554, Jones told ABC 10News his new bill is important for public safety.

“I want to make sure that violent felons are off the street. I don't care if they're U.S. citizens, legal immigrants or illegal immigrants,” said Jones. “If you're committing violent crimes and felonies and you're convicted, you don't belong on the streets of California.”

Friday’s press conference only introduced SB 554, and there are several more steps before it could become law.

If you want to see the full text of the bill, click here.