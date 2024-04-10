Property tax relief for flood victims: application due April 10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County officials reminded flood victims that property taxes can be delayed and reduced, but applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.

“It could take them seven months, seven years, it doesn’t matter. No interest, no penalties,” said Jordan Marks, San Diego County Assessor.

Marks says for eligible flood victims, property tax will be deferred until the property is restored. The application is a simple one-page form found online at sdarcc.gov.

He says property owners with more than $10,000 in damage or commercial property owners with 20 percent or more of their property damaged by the floods may qualify for a tax reduction or a tax deferral.

“We want them to put that money and those resources towards rebuilding today,” he said.

Properties must be located within areas that are part of the governor’s state of emergency proclamation.

The idea for a flood victim property tax relief program was spearheaded by Shane Harris, President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates.

“What we wanted to do was make sure that victims and folks that were impacted would get a pause on the clock of taxes,” Harris said.

ABC 10News spoke with one family in Mountain View who has spent nearly $100,000 on repairs since Janu. 22. They had already submitted the tax relief application online.

“What it means to us is…a little more relief because of all the debt we’ve accumulated in having to rebuild this house,” Maria Moya said.

For more information on the Property Tax Installment Deferral Application, visit www.sdarcc.gov, or call 619-531-6130. The form is titled “Application for Reassessment and Property Tax Installment Deferral for Property Damaged or Destroyed by Misfortune or Calamity.”

