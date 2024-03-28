Flood victims can receive extension on property taxes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I took out all my savings. I used it. I am still waiting for FEMA’s money," said Sukhui Rorholm.

Rorholm says time is running out. She is hoping her niece will send her money from Korea.

"She is trying to send me money but it is hard to get money from Korea. I went to my bank," she said.

Many in Southcrest are in Sukhui’s shoes. But they were happy to hear the San Diego County Board of Supervisors recently approved a proposal. It allows flood victims to defer their property taxes past the April 10th deadline.

"It defers property taxes for people who want to pay later this year. They cannot pay right now. It allows them to focus on rebuilding instead of a tax deadline they can’t meet," said Shane Harris.

Harris is the president of the non profit, the People’s Association of Justice Advocates. He presented the proposal to the board and has been going door to door, getting the message out.

"The bills do not stop. The property taxes do not stop. The way I look at it, we have to put a pause on the clock so those affected by these floods can have a little relief," said Harris.

Any of kind of relief that is much needed to Sukhui and her neighbors.

"Im so tired. I hope I do not get sick. I just keep praying lord help me," she added.

Harris says if you have questions about your mortgage, reach out to his office.

You can also call 619-236-3771 to get an extension.