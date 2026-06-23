Property owners have one week to pay taxes without additional penalties

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-area property owners who have not yet paid their property taxes have one week to do so without incurring additional penalties, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen announced Tuesday.

The deadline is Tuesday, June 30.

"On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive an additional $33 redemption fee plus penalties of 1.5% each month," Cohen said. "That penalty adds up to 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline. Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at sdttc.com at no additional cost if payment is made using the free e-Check option."

Property taxes are due in two installments. The first date is in December and the second is in April. Each late installment has already incurred a 10% penalty, plus a $10 fee if the second installment is late, according to a statement from Cohen's office.

"For that small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, we want to remind homeowners that there is still time to avoid additional penalties," Cohen said.

Under state law, properties that have been in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale.

Property tax payments are expected to generate over $9 billion for the county.

