Pro-life advocates in San Diego County hopeful Roe v. Wade will be struck down

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pro-life advocates in San Diego County are hailing the news that Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned.

Debbie Bradel prays every day, and soon, one of her most long-held prayers could come true.

“The pro-life community has been hoping for this day … Hopeful, very hopeful,” said Bradel, a Rancho San Diego resident.

That was Bradel’s reaction, after learning the Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned.

Bradel, who is Catholic, has been a pro-life advocate for the last four decades.

“In the last 10 years, I’ve participated in prayer vigils at abortion centers weekly,” said Bradel.

About 10 years ago is also when Bradel, a nurse, along with a local doctor, spearheaded the controversial abortion pill reversal program, which aims to reverse a medication abortion before the second pill is taken. Critics point to lack of scientific proof, but Bradel says thousands of lives have been saved.

She says Roe v. Wade, the law of the land for nearly 50 years, has gone against another law.

"As soon as the sperm and egg unite, God gives a soul to that new human being. Anyone steps in to take the life of that human being, they are violating God's law,” said Bradel.

Rose Castillo has been attending pro-life vigils for about a decade. She says she gets emotional thinking about what Roe v. Wade reversal could mean.

“It's a huge blessing for the lives that aren't able to speak for themselves,” said Castillo.

This past January, thousands attended the 10th annual San Diego Walk for Life at Waterfront Park.

Bradel, who spoke at the event, says the chatter that day was about the decision now in the hands of the Supreme Court.

“They were hopeful this day would come soon … What it would mean to me if it was overturned: the number of abortions would decrease in the United States. It would give me peace,” said Bradel.