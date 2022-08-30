President Biden reaches out to San Diego-based #AfghanEvac Coalition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A locally founded coalition, that's helped thousands safely evacuate from Afghanistan, got a phone call from President Joe Biden Monday.

The founder and CEO of #AfghanEvac, Shawn VanDiver, took the 23-minute phone call.

“He’s not calling about me, he's calling about the mission, he's calling about the 200 organizations that call #AfghanEvacuate home,” says VanDiver.

The coalition has helped roughly 50,000 Afghans evacuate from the country after the U.S. withdrawal last August.

VanDiver says President Biden thanked the coalition volunteers, acknowledging the difficulty of the last year while also committing to continuing relocation efforts for Afghans that still want to come to the U.S.

“He also empathized with us and said that he understood the pain and the weight and the moral injury that comes with this withdrawal,” explains VanDiver.

The coalition is non-partisan but VanDiver says, while some appreciate the call others are still angry and want more from the administration.

“A whole bunch of San Diegans went over there, made a bunch of promises, and said hey you work with us for a year or two and you can come realize your American dream with me, you can come be my neighbor and it's time to pay that debt," says VanDiver.

On Tuesday, several buildings including the county admin building will be lit up in blue red, and green to honor everyone impacted by the withdrawal last year.