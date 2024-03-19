Preliminary hearing for man accused of opening fire at party, paralyzing teen girl

Juan Diaz Velazco, the man accused of opening fire at a party and paralyzing a teen girl, was back in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

The victim, Brianna Wallace, was present in court alongside her mother.

“I still think every single day about the accident and how it could have gone differently," said Brianna.

Brianna is paralyzed from the waste down after the suspected gang-related shooting took place at a Halloween party in the Talmadge neighborhood last year.

“She wanted to be in court," said Tamesha Wallace, Brianna's mother. "She’s a little anxious...this will be her first time in court and this will be her first time seeing the families involved."

A judge ordered 10News not to show Velazco's face on camera.

Tamesha says the last few months have been incredibly challenging, but they are processing everything one day at a time together.

“Definitely doing a lot better. It’s going to be a long journey still, but we’re coping with it," she said.

Velazco faces up to 72 years to life in state prison if convicted on all counts.

The preliminary hearing will continue on Tuesday morning.