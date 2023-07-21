Pregnant woman loses child in head-on, DUI crash in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A father is sharing his profound grief after losing his unborn son in a head-on, DUI collision in Vista.

“It is a terrible heartbreak,” said Taylor Crain.

Five days later, the moments replay in Crain's mind.

“Every time I close my eyes, I can hear the sound of the crash … the gasp that my wife made in the back seat,” said Crain.

Late Saturday afternoon, Crain and his family were driving on W. Taylor Street in Vista, headed to a baptism party.

His wife, Olivia, 7 months pregnant, was sitting in the back, next to their 2-year-old daughter, in a car seat. The collision happened near East Vista Way.

“It was very sudden. He was just driving in his lane, and started veering into ours. We didn't have a chance,” said Crain.

Crain says the oncoming car, a Nissan Sentra, collided with his Mazda 6, head-on. The most seriously injured was his wife.

“She's in a lot of agony. She crying. She’s freaking out, because she feels her water break,” said Crain.

His wife's uterus had been severely damaged. At the hospital, outside the operating room, a heartbreaking moment unfolded.

“I'm handed this cute tiny baby, wrapped up. I’m so excited, you saved him! They’re like, ‘No, unfortunately, he has passed away now.’ That was kind of a shock right there. I almost collapsed right there,” said Crain.

Doctors believe his baby son, Luke, had died in the womb.

“My thoughts go to the missed holidays … my daughter has to grow up an only child,” said Crain. “Realizing something that’s never going to be. The most important in your life has been ripped from you, and it’s an unfair feeling.”

Deputies arrested Ezekiel Lopez, 31, for several DUI-related charges and driving under a suspended license, unrelated to a prior DUI charge.

"I don't ever want him to see him behind the wheel again. Ever,” said Crain.

For those who would drive under the influence, Crain has this message.

“Don't get in the car. You hurt more people than you could ever imagine,” said Crain.

Lopez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A Gofundme campaign has been started to help the family with memorial expenses.