Powerball ticket worth $3.2M sold at La Mesa 7-Eleven store

Ben Margot/AP
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 09:30:04-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number in Monday evening's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a La Mesa convenience store and is worth $3,202,599, the California Lottery announced.

According to lottery officials, the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 5746 Amaya Drive.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $109 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 15, 20, 33, 36, 43 and the Powerball number was 12. The jackpot was $97 million.

The drawing was the eighth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
