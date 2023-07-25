Powerball ticket worth $222,615 sold at Spring Valley 76 station

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Monday evening's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a gas station in the unincorporated East County community of Spring Valley and is worth $222,615, the California Lottery announced.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 76 station at 11936 Campo Road.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold in New Jersey and is worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, which can be both less and more than $1 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $41 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 3, 4, 12, 28, 49 and the Powerball number was 25. The jackpot was $28 million.

The drawing was the second since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

