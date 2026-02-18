Power outages reported in parts of South Bay, East County, North County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Numerous San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the South Bay, East County and North County were left without power service Wednesday morning.

According to SDG&E’s Outage Map, over 1,100 customers in Chula Vista did not have power as of just before 7 a.m. Service for those customers was expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, other communities that experienced outages include:



El Cajon

Encinitas/Cardiff

La Mesa

Lemon Grove

Palomar Mountain

Valley Center

The cause of the outages was not immediately known, although strong winds and heavy storms across the county this week may have contributed.

City News Service contributed to this story