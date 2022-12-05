Watch Now
Power outage hits Clairemont, Kearny Mesa neighborhoods

Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 16:09:16-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A power outage left thousands of homes and businesses in Clairemont and Kearny Mesa without electrical service Monday, authorities said.

The blackout began about noon, initially leaving 3,319 utility customers without power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

As of shortly before 1 p.m., repair personnel had restored service to about 1,300 of the affected addresses, according to the power company.

Service was expected to be fully restored by 2:30 p.m., SDG&E advised.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.

