Poway woman dies after getting hit by truck as she walked her dog

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says a 69-year-old Poway woman died after a truck hit her while she was walking her dog Saturday morning.

The department's press release says a Ford Ranger was driving west on Edgemoor Street around 9 a.m. The driver, a 35-year-old man, stopped at the stop sign for the intersection of Edgemoor Street and Midland Road before turning left onto Midland Road to head south.

At the same time the truck turned, the pedestrian was walking in the marked crosswalk, and the truck hit her, the release states.

The driver told deputies he did not see the woman or her dog in the roadway. The department says alcohol and drugs were ruled out as factors in this crash.

The Poway Fire Department responded to the scene as well, and first responders took the woman to the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. She later died from her injuries at the medical center, the department says.

If you have any information for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department regarding this crash, contact the traffic investigator at 858-513-2800.