Poway Unified School District selects new superintendent

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Poway Unified School District now has a new superintendent.

Doctor Ben Churchill will take over that role.

This comes six months after former PUSD Superintendent Mary Phelps was terminated after she was accused of bullying members of the Del Norte High Softball team, the same team her daughter played on.

PUSD's Board of Education has already approved Churchill's appointment and contract.

His first day on the job will be Dec. 2nd.

Churchill already has experience locally as a superintendent; he was the superintendent of the Carlsbad Unified School District for the past eight years.

