Poway Unified School District Superintendent terminated amidst softball team controversy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Board of Poway Unified School District made the decision to terminate Marian Kim Phelps' employment and services as the district's superintendent on Tuesday.

The school district board expressed "a loss of confidence and trust in Phelps' ability" to continue serving as superintendent in a letter addressed to parents.

The decision came after an independent investigation started last November into Phelps' involvement with the controversy surrounding the Del Norte High School softball team. Parents accused Phelps, whose daughter is a team member, of being linked to reported instances of bullying within the team.

Sources familiar with this matter said Phelps felt her daughter didn’t get enough applause at the team’s softball banquet. However, Phelps has denied any connection between the investigation and the applause issue.

Subsequently, a lawsuit was filed by one of the players and her father alleging the school’s investigation was biased and resulted in the plaintiff being banned from playing softball her senior year.

A former Del Norte High School softball coach told ABC 10News that he lost his job after speaking out at board meetings.

In response, the school board hired an outside firm to conduct an independent investigation last November, which led to Phelps being placed on paid administrative leave in February.

The school district board released a statement on Tuesday: