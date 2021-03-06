Poway couple's 10-and-a-half hour 'nightmare' vaccination trip ends without second dose

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Poway couple says their vaccination trip to get to the Petco Park Super Station turned into a never-ending nightmare.

"Our attempt to get a vaccine was a nightmare," said Craig Wagner, 72.

The Wagners got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine in late January at the Petco Park Super Station after a two-hour wait. Their appointment for the second dose was pushed back four days to Wednesday.

That morning, Craig and his wife Sharon, 70, got off the 163 around 9 a.m., ahead of their 10:15 a.m. appointments.

"A hundred feet from making a left onto G Street and the traffic was stopped," said Wagner.

ABC 10News cameras recorded the gridlock that day amid the on-and-off rain.

"It was a dead stop and then moving like 10 feet every hour and a half," said Wagner.

Just before noon, the threat of lightning shut down the vaccination site for an hour. As the nearby streets turned into a parking lot, the hours dragged on and their frustrations grew.

"It was discouraging, with so many people at different intersections, trying to merge into the same line. People were constantly trying to cut in as well," said Wagner.

A few hours turned into five, with the traffic not getting any better.

"No water, no food, and no bathroom. Your body is screaming at you ... Fortunately, I had a bucket I could go in ... You were frozen, thinking I have to stay here for as long as I can take it, because they're going to get me in," said Wagner.

Finally at around 7:30 p.m., after a 10-and-a-half hour wait, and a third of a mile from the vaccination site, the Wagners left without a vaccination.

"We couldn’t take it anymore physically," said Wagner.

UCSD Health, which oversees the site, contacted the couple Friday and scheduled them for a 3:30 p.m. Friday appointment time. The Wagners say there was no line and they were vaccinated with no wait.

As for their previous vaccination trip, the Wagners believe there should have been better traffic control and updates for those in line.

UCSD Health issued the following statement: