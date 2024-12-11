Poway businesses prepare for power shutoffs amid Red Flag Warning

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Thousands are still without power as SDG&E's public safety power shutoffs continue due to fire risk weather conditions.

The shutoffs are impacting communities like Alpine, Valley Center, and parts of Escondido.

Some people in Poway are also without power on Tuesday.

Pizza Society is a business located at the corner of Twin Peaks Road and Espola Road. On Tuesday night, the pizza shop's owner told ABC 10News that they were warned their power would be shut off, but as of 8 p.m., the business still had electricity.

The business just opened three months ago. Owner Morris Malakha says he has already lost power at his home in Dehesa. His generators will be moved to the pizza shop if and when the power is shut off.

"Honestly, everything requires power except our ovens and our grills but other than that, all of our refrigeration, so where all of our food is stored, it all requires power," said Malakha.

However, he says the generators would only keep a few coolers running, so he's prepared to lose money and product if the lights go out.

"All of our cheese, all of our dough, all of our greens, all of our pizza toppings, so money-wise, I'd have to guess 5 or 6 grand," says Malakha.

Families who live near the shop stopped by Tuesday to pick up dinner because they lost power at their homes.

Jonas Lazo says his family has been in the dark for 24 hours already.

"11 o'clock last night, and we've been on generators ever since, so just trying to keep that going, at least keeping the fridge on," said Lazo about the shutoff.

Both the business owner and customers say that while it's not ideal, they don't mind the power shutoffs, having lived through the devastating brush fires of 2003 and 2007.

