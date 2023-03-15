Poway birthing center at Palomar Health closing

Noah Friend and his wife welcomed their second child last week at the Poway Birth center inside Palomar Medical Center.

They've chosen to have both their children at the hospital on Pomerado Road.

He says they were very disappointed to learn during their last visit that the location would soon be closing.

"It's way more personal, it's way more personalized care, it doesn't feel like you're just a patient and you're bothering people," said Friend.

According to a public notice from the hospital, Poway is suspending their obstetrical and NICU services and relocating to the Escondido campus.

It goes on to say that the move will free up space and resources so that Palomar Health can expand their inpatient units at the Poway campus.

A letter obtained by ABC10 news from an employee, dated February 14, says the birth center will be permanently closed in 90 days. It also says staff are encouraged to remain with the organization and, 'There will be many job opportunities in other areas in the hospitals made available to you all.'

One employee we spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous, says it's a major blow that's left many people disappointed.

A disappointment shared by parents like Friend, who are still struggling to understand why.

"We had such a positive experience, other people we've talked to have had such a positive experience and everyone talks so highly about it that knows about it that it was just unexpected."

According to the public notice, any questions about the Poway location birthing and NICU closure can be directed to Palomar Health public relations at 619-356-3020.

