Potbelly pig getting care at San Diego Humane Society, needs forever home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 250-plus-pound Vietnamese Pot-bellied pig removed from a house in the Grant Hill neighborhood will undergo an exam Wednesday, as the San Diego Humane Society attempts to find her a forever home, the organization said.

Miss Piggy is staying at the SDHS Escondido campus to decompress, "after being brought into care earlier (Tuesday) by San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement and Emergency Response Team," officials said in a news release.

Unfortunate circumstances brought the critter to the SDHS.

"Sadly, her owner recently passed away, and a family member reached out for help, as they were unable to care for her," the organization added.

Due to her heavy size, the Humane Law Enforcement team requested additional support from its Emergency Response colleagues to safely transport her.

The adult pig was living in the backyard of the house, and "was carefully and compassionately moved into our care," SDHS officials said. "After she has had a chance to decompress, she will receive a full veterinary exam."

Miss Piggy is now under "emergency boarding" status while SDHS employees work to determine if anyone related to the original owners would like to take care of her.

"If no family members come forward, we will begin the search for a loving adoptive home where she can live out her days with the care and attention she deserves," the SDHS added.

