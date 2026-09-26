Postal Service Urges Early Shipping as Holiday Deadlines Announced

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The holidays may still be months away, but Southern California residents planning to send gifts and cards through the mail can start circling December deadlines Tuesday after the U.S. Postal Service released its recommended shipping dates for Christmas delivery.

For mail and packages traveling within the contiguous United States, the Postal Service recommends sending items by Dec. 17 using USPS Ground Advantage or First-Class Mail, by Dec. 18 using Priority Mail and by Dec. 19 using Priority Mail Express.

The dates are recommendations for customers seeking delivery before Dec. 25, and postal officials encouraged customers to mail and ship packages early during the busy holiday season.

For Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories, the recommended deadline for USPS Ground Advantage is Dec. 16. The recommended dates are Dec. 17 for First-Class Mail, Dec. 18 for Priority Mail and Dec. 19 for Priority Mail Express.

The Postal Service said a complete list of recommended mailing dates for packages headed to military and international addresses will be available on its holiday shipping website beginning in mid-October at www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm.

Customers can also find information through the Postal Service about preparing packages, ordering free shipping supplies, packaging guidelines, and restricted or prohibited items.

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