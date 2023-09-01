Arrest made in post office employee stabbing, suspect faces federal charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The United States Postal Service employee accused of stabbing his supervisor on Aug. 25 has been arrested and now faces federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department arrested Edwin Cuadrado, Jr., 37, on Wednesday.

The stabbing happened at the mail facility in Carmel Mountain Ranch. According to the criminal complaint, Cuadrado was arguing with one of his supervisors at a nearby gas station late in the afternoon, to the point it got physical.

Cuadrado then drove his USPS vehicle into the employee parking lot, located at 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive. As he was in the mail procession and distribution facility's parking lot, three other supervisors tried to talk to him about the confrontation at the gas station.

The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed one of the supervisors in the back of the head before running away, the complaint states.

Paramedics came to the scene, treated the supervisor's wound and took him to the hospital for more treatment.

The suspect was at large for five days, and the U.S. Attorney's Office press release did not have more information about the search for him or the nature of his arrest.

On Friday, Cuadrado appeared at a federal court hearing, in which the judge ordered he be held without bond. Prosecutors had argued he is a flight risk and danger to the community.

He faces charges of assaulting a federal employee and inflicting bodily injury on a federal employee. The first charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison, while the second has a 20-year maximum prison sentence. Both charges carry a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Cuadrado's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m.