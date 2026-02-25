Possibly armed person barricades self in motel room, prompts SWAT standoff in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A person believed to be armed barricaded himself in a room at a Midway District motel late Wednesday morning, prompting a response by San Diego police officers and a SWAT unit.

San Diego police officials said officers were dispatched to 3325 Midway Drive due to reports of a possibly armed person inside a room.

Responding officers tried to get the person to come out, but they refused.

The police activity led to the evacuation of the motel and call to a SWAT team.

As of 12:30 p.m., the person has not exited the room.

SDPD officials urged the public to “avoid Midway Drive between East Drive and Wing Street” due to the incident.

Additionally, police confirmed Midway Drive was closed in both directions in the immediate area.