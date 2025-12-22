SWAT standoff in Spring Valley neighborhood ends with man taken into custody

UPDATE (12:15 p.m.): The standoff has ended with the subject taken into law enforcement custody. No other details were released.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man believed to be armed barricaded himself inside a Spring Valley home Monday morning, prompting a response from SWAT personnel.

Just after 6 a.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1600 block of Canyon Road due to a report of a man suspected of violating a restraining order at a residence.

Deputies arrived at the scene and tried to get the man to exit the premises, but he refused.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were able to help other people in the home get out safely.

ABC 10News learned the sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team and a SWAT unit were dispatched to the neighborhood, and several nearby homes were evacuated due to the law enforcement activity.

As of 11:55 a.m., the unidentified man — who is believed to be armed — remains inside the home.