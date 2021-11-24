Positively San Diego: Navy veteran receives new roof at Nestor home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local Navy veteran watched as a badly needed, a new roof was installed at his home in Nestor Tuesday.

Around James Wright’s home on Oro Vista Road were the sounds of building anticipation.

“I think it's amazing,” Wright said.

The amazing sight soaked in by the Navy veteran: a brand new composite roof going in.

A Gulf War veteran, Wright served as a helicopter mechanic for 20 years before retiring in 2004. He bought his home in 1995.

About three years ago, the roof started to leak during heavy rains. Over the years, it got worse and worse. Every time it rained, there were leaks in his bedroom, kitchen and living room.

“When it rains, I get very nervous, because it raises my antenna,” said Wright.

A replacement roof was not a possibility.

“It’s a lot of money to replace a roof, and I just don't have the money,” Wright said.

Several years ago, he applied with the local Habitat for Humanity to get a new roof.

A few months ago, he got word: the nonprofit was partnering with Guardian Roofs and Owens Corning to make his roof dream come true.

“To be able to give back, to make a safe, livable house for those who make a safe, livable community and country for us. It’s something we’re very excited to do,” Joe Bick, a foreman with Habitat for Humanity, said.

In the past five years, Owens Corning's Roof Deployment Project has replaced some 300 roofs for military members across the country.

“Really overwhelmed and feel blessed they came out,” Wright said.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, email roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.

